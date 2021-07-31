Left Menu

Two unidentified terrorists eliminated in J-K's Pulwama

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Dachigam forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-07-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 09:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Dachigam forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday.

"Encounter update: Exact location of encounter is between Namibian and Marsar, general area Dachigam forest. Two unidentified terrorists killed. Army and Police on the job. Search is still going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama this morning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

