Two unidentified terrorists eliminated in J-K's Pulwama
Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Dachigam forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Dachigam forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday. Army and police are on the job and a search operation is underway.
"Encounter update: Exact location of encounter is between Namibian and Marsar, general area Dachigam forest. Two unidentified terrorists killed. Army and Police on the job. Search is still going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama this morning.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Hydropower push leaves Pakistani Kashmir's capital hot and bothered
78 terrorists neutralised by security forces so far this year: IGP Kashmir
2 local LeT terrorists killed in J-K were involved in all 3 Srinagar encounters this year: IGP Kashmir
New nomenclature for Jammu and Kashmir High Court
J-K: CBI raids residences of two former Kashmir Divisional Commissioners