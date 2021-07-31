Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation intensifies anti-dengue drive

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified the dengue prevention and awareness drive in the city. As dengue cases crossed the 500-mark in the city, BMC started fogging, bush cutting and mosquito oil spraying in 67 wards of the city.

The drive is being done in collaboration with NGOs and Self Help Groups (SHG) in the presence of senior officers from BMC. Anshuman Rath, the Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South-East) of BMC said that plans have been made to reach every household of the city.

Advertisement

"With the rapid rise in dengue, we have chalked out a plan to reach every household in Bhubaneswar. BMC has deployed senior officers in ward areas to monitor the sanitization process. We have sent our teams to check on larva infections. There are nine teams that are currently visiting three zones. There are three teams in each zone," said Rath. "We are working with local NGOs and self-help groups who have been involved in sanitation processes. We have to reach people with a message as to how they can tackle various sources of dengue," he further said.

He also spoke about the daily cases reported in the city. "Numbers are hovering between 452-500. There are 2-3 areas of concern like Niladri Vihar, Sailashree Vihar and Kalpana area. We are doing fogging and mosquito spraying there and identifying cases of water stagnation too in order to tackle it urgently," added Rath.

An awareness programme has also been planned as a part of the drive. "We have tied up with NGOs and Swatch Saathi workers. We will spread awareness on this disease and its prevention through leaflets and jingles," said Rath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)