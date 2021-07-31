Left Menu

J-K: Second JeM terrorist killed in encounter identified as Sameer Dar of 2019 Pulwama terror attack

The second Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday has been identified as Sameer Dar, who was also involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The second Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday has been identified as Sameer Dar, who was also involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Earlier today, of the two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama, one was identified as Mohd Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo, who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that out of the 19 accused in the NIA chargesheet, 8 terrorists have been killed. "#EncounterUpdate: Second killed #terrorist has been identified as Sameer Dar ( A+ category) of Pulwama. He was also involved in #LethporaTerrorAttack and figured in NIA's chargesheet. Out of 19 accused, 08 #terrorists have been killed so far: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier today, security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said. While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Lamboo (killed today) was involved in many incidents. He had infiltrated into Kashmir valley in Jan 2017 and was active in South Kashmir. 14 FIRs against him. He was the main accused of the Pulwama attack of February 2019."

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy at Lethapora in the Pulwama district. "Ever since he had been responsible to train people in making IEDs and deploying IEDs against security forces. He has also been responsible to recruit young locals by brainwashing them, carrying out selective identification, and radicalising them, and giving them weapons," General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said on Saturday. (ANI)

