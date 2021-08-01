Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy shared the men's high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus won the bronze medal.
