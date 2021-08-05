Olympics-Karate-France's Da Costa wins gold medal in men's kumite -67kg
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:34 IST
France's Steven Da Costa defeated Turkey's Eray Samdan to win the gold medal in the men's karate "Kumite" competition in the -67kg category on Thursday.
Kazakhstan's Darkhan Assadilov and Jordan's Abdel Rahman Almasatfa won the bronze medals.
