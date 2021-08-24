Left Menu

India committed to work with US on clean energy: Environment minister

India stands committed to working with the US on clean energy, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday after a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate SPEC John Kerry.During the conversation with Kerry, the minister discussed the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue CAFMD Track under the India-US Climate, Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, and other related issues, the environment ministry said in a statement.Had a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr JohnKerry and discussed at length how the largest and oldest democracies can set examples for other countries on climate action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India stands committed to working with the US on clean energy, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday after a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry.

During the conversation with Kerry, the minister discussed the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) Track under the India-US Climate, Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, and other related issues, the environment ministry said in a statement.

''Had a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr @JohnKerry and discussed at length how the largest and oldest democracies can set examples for other countries on climate action. India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy,'' Yadav tweeted.

Kerry is likely to visit India in September to further India-US partnership on clean energy, the ministry said.

''Both sides agreed that India and the US, will engage for a constructive engagement under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. The environment minister stated that these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasised that India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy,'' it said.

During the call, Kerry mentioned about the launch of the CAFMD to enhance actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the ministry said.

