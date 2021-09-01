Siliguri: Cycling expedition flagged off by ITBP to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Left Menu

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day anniversary, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commenced a cycle rally from Siliguri on August 31, and it will culminate in Patna on September 8.

Updated: 01-09-2021 08:51 IST
ITBP's cycle rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To celebrate the 75th Independence Day anniversary, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commenced a cycle rally from Siliguri on August 31, and it will culminate in Patna on September 8. The cycle rally, which is a part of Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav, originally, started from Itanagar and culminates in Delhi's Rajghat on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

From Siliguri, as many as 12 ITBP personnel, including officers and jawans, were part of the cycle rally. Talking about the motive, RPS Raghubangshi, DIG, ITBP-Gangtok, told ANI, "The motive of the cycle rally is to connect with the locals and common people."

Meanwhile, in Ladakh, the cycle rally of ITBP personnel started the rally from Sakti village and reached Leh as of August 31, covering over 236 km in total, tweeted from ITBP's official Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

