First week of Poshan Maah to be dedicated to augmenting plantation activities

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the first week of 'Poshan Maah' will be dedicated to augmenting plantation activities in convergence with other ministries. Kick-starting the Poshan Maah which is observed in the month of September, Women and Child Development Minister Irani dedicated a 'Poshan Vatika' at the All India Institute of Ayurveda here to the national nutrition month.

Poshan Vatika has nutrient rich plants as prescribed in Ayurveda for a nutritious diet.

She also walked through a small exhibition showcasing traditional holistic recipes for a healthy living.

The first week of Poshan Maah will be dedicated towards augmenting plantation activity Poshan Vatika in convergence with ministries including that of Ayush, Education, Agriculture and Rural Development, she said. Irani also said that the Poshan Maah in 2019 saw 3.66 crore activities being conducted across India while 2020 witnessed commencement of massive plantation drive and developing nutri-garden across anganwadis and public spaces. She said 12.84 lakh plantation drives were carried out during the Poshan Maah in 2020.

The government launched the Poshan Abhiyan in March 2018 to combat malnutrition. Since then, the month of September is observed as Poshan Maah with a view to carry out special dedicated activities ushering in behavioural change in the society.

