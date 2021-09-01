Left Menu

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder
The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidized gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder -- the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

Subsidized as well as non-subsidized LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.

This is the third straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidized and non-subsidized LPG rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1.

Non-subsidized LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18.

Industry sources said the subsidized LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government could have been attacked by the opposition.

The latest increase in subsidized LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 190 per cylinder.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidized or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidized rates.

However, monthly price increases have eliminated the subsidy. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.

Barring a few far-flung areas, which get a small portion of freight subsidy, the price of subsidized and non-subsidized LPG in major cities is almost at par.

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 911 - the highest among the four metros.

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, after remaining unchanged for more than a week, petrol price was cut by 10 paise a liter diesel by 14 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi is now at Rs 101.34 and in Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 107.39 per liter. Diesel price in Delhi is now at Rs 88.77 a liter in Mumbai at Rs 96.33.

