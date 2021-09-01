UIF pays over R5.7 million to beneficiaries in North West

The Department of Employment and Labour's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in the North West has paid over R5.7 million to UIF beneficiaries during a service delivery drive that started at the beginning of August.

In a statement, the UIF said the service delivery drive was made possible by the procurement of eight buses that were launched in June by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. The vehicles were distributed to different provinces.

The North West bus has been to 18 venues in four District Municipalities, servicing over 700 clients.

According to Selete Qhamakoane, North West Deputy Director, the Fund used the tour as a pilot to evaluate which areas needed more visits and how best they could serve clients in far-flung areas without local offices.

"This was our debut tour and we have since learned and understand our dynamics better in terms of which areas we can extend our stay at and which ones can remain the same. Therefore, our schedule will change for the next coming months until we are satisfied that all the clients are covered," said Qhamakoane on Tuesday.

She further indicated that the use of the bus had further improved and intensified the outreach programmes that the department has been using to reach out to far lying areas.

"This bus is equipped with a server that allows the rendering of all our UIF services possible. Our clients whom we have serviced can attest to the fast and efficient on-the-spot service they have been receiving. Singing, dancing and ululations have been a norm in this bus."

The Fund said a new schedule is being developed and would be shared with clients through the normal channels that the department has been using to communicate.

"Clients are also reminded that the use of this bus is not a once-off service, it will remain in the province and service all the areas as it has been doing during the month of August," said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)