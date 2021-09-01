Left Menu

5 electrocuted to death in UP's Ghaziabad

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:21 IST
5 electrocuted to death in UP's Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five people including three children and a woman died due to electrocution in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. "Five people including three children and a woman died due to electrocution in Ghaziabad today. Two of them belong to a single family. They touched a pole that had a running electric current at a shop," said Ghaziabad ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar.

"After getting information about the incident, the police and administration immediately reached the spot. All were shifted to the hospital where the doctor declared four people brought dead and another died later," Singh added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

