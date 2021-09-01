Left Menu

Germany urges resumption of Iran nuclear talks

Germany urged Iran on Wednesday to resume talks on a nuclear deal after a report that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, the foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:37 IST
Germany urged Iran on Wednesday to resume talks on a nuclear deal after a report that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, the foreign ministry said. "We vehemently ask Iran to return to the negotiating table constructively and as soon as possible," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing. "We are ready to do so, but the time window won't be open indefinitely."

Last month, France, Germany and Britain voiced grave concern about IAEA reports confirming that Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20% fissile purity for the first time and lifted production capacity of uranium enriched to 60%.

