Baghel launches app, web portal to record data of OBC, EWS population in C'garh

The state government has taken several steps for the welfare of farmers, forest dwellers, labourers and landless people.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:57 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a mobile application and web portal of the Chhattisgarh Quantifiable Data Commission (CGQDC) to record the population of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state, an official said.

Speaking at the launch at his official residence, the chief minister said providing justice to the deprived sections of the society and creating equal opportunities is the state government's top priority.

"The state government has taken several steps for the welfare of farmers, forest dwellers, laborers and landless people. The state government had increased the reservation for the OBCs from 14 percent to 27 percent through an ordinance on September 4, 2019. Apart from this, a provision of 10 percent reservation has also been made for people from the EWS category,'' Baghel said.

However, this decision had been challenged in the court, following which the Chhattisgarh High Court, while staying the implementation of the order, directed the state government to submit quantifiable data of the concerned population, he said.

In compliance with the High Court's directive and to legally strengthen the provisions of reservation, the state government has constituted a Quantifiable Data Commission, and its portal and mobile app have been launched, Baghel said.

The mobile app and web portal will help the commission complete its work in a systematic and accurate manner, he said, appealing to people from the OBC and EWS categories to cooperate in the work of data collection in the survey.

A total of 5,549 supervisors have been appointed for the survey in the state, of which 1,103 have been appointed in the urban areas and 4,446 in gram panchayat areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

