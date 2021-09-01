Woman critically injured in bear attack in J-K's Poonch
A 45-year-old woman was critically injured in an attack by a wild bear in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Hafina Bi was on her way to fetch water in Gagrian village when the animal attacked here, they said.
The woman was shifted to a hospital after being rescued by local people who were alerted by her cries for help, the officials said.
The bear fled back into the forest, they added.
