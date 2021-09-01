Left Menu

Tesla's Musk says 2021 has been year of 'super crazy' supply chain shortages

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:01 IST
Tesla's Musk says 2021 has been year of 'super crazy' supply chain shortages
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Wednesday 2021 has been the year of "super crazy supply chain shortages" and pointed to potential delays in shipments. "2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn't matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship," Musk tweeted https://bit.ly/2WItQzY.

"Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023." The Roadster was originally to be launched in 2020.

A prolonged global chip shortage has caught major automakers, including Ford Motor, Honda Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen, off guard, forcing many to idle or curtail production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021