Lockheed Martin and GM Defense Fast-Track Patriot Interceptor Components

Lockheed Martin announced it received a shipment of critical components from General Motors for Patriot interceptors, emphasizing the urgency to ramp up production amid ongoing international conflicts.

The Patriot missile defense system is vital in defending against attacks in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Ukraine credits the system with neutralizing Russian missile threats.

The collaboration between Lockheed Martin and GM Defense, first formalized in June, aims to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base, utilizing GM's expertise to bolster production and supply resilience swiftly.