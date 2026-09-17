Lockheed Martin and GM Defense Fast-Track Patriot Interceptor Components

Lockheed Martin has received its first shipment of key components from General Motors for Patriot interceptors, as per a new manufacturing agreement. This collaboration aims to expedite weapons production, crucial for Ukraine's defense against Russian attacks. The deal builds on efforts to bolster the U.S. defense industrial base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:30 IST
Lockheed Martin and GM Defense Fast-Track Patriot Interceptor Components

Lockheed Martin announced it received a shipment of critical components from General Motors for Patriot interceptors, emphasizing the urgency to ramp up production amid ongoing international conflicts.

The Patriot missile defense system is vital in defending against attacks in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Ukraine credits the system with neutralizing Russian missile threats.

The collaboration between Lockheed Martin and GM Defense, first formalized in June, aims to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base, utilizing GM's expertise to bolster production and supply resilience swiftly.

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