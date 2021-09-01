Left Menu

Ford again trims truck production due to chip shortage

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it will again trim U.S. truck production due to the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis that has hit auto industry wide production.

The second largest U.S. automaker said it will cut two of three shifts at its Dearborn Truck Plant next week, while its Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 production will be down. The company's Kentucky Truck Plant will operate on two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13 rather than three.

