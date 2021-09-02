Left Menu

COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt begins distributing financial aid to hotel industry workers

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday informed that the state government has started giving Rs 2,000 to employees of hotels, restaurants and homestays registered with the tourism department. It will be distributed for five months through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:08 IST
COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt begins distributing financial aid to hotel industry workers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday informed that the state government has started giving Rs 2,000 to employees of hotels, restaurants and homestays registered with the tourism department. It will be distributed for five months through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). "This comes under the Covid relief package announced in the tourism sector," CMO said.

As per the release, permissible assistance is being transferred by the tourism department to the accounts of the employees whose names are uploaded by the respective hotels, restaurants and homestays on the tourism department's portal. According to the information received, till August 31, an amount of Rs 3,66,37,580 has been transferred to the accounts of 9398 people in the state, CMO said.

These include hotels registered in Dehradun district 1333, Uttarkashi 552, Haridwar 472, Tehri 1142, Pauli 328, Rudraprayag 681, Almora 446, Bageshwar 230, Pithoragarh 1084, Champawat 71, Nainital 2075, Udham Singh Nagar 403 and 581 tourism in Chamoli district, People associated with restaurants and homestays are included, read a release from CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021