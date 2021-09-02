President Ramaphosa acting upon SIU report on Digital Vibes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is acting upon several referrals made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to the Presidency, regarding disciplinary action for specific individuals - following the probe into the Department of Health's Digital Vibes communication contract.

This was on Wednesday announced by the Presidency in a statement.

In the interests of fairness and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), the Presidency said it had sent third-party notices to all persons or entities referred to in the SIU's Department of Health's Digital Vibes investigative report.

The Presidency said complying with the PAIA was a result of a number of applications to have sight of the report.

President Ramaphosa received a report and referral on the Digital Vibes matter from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in July 2021.

"At that time, the Presidency stated its commitment to keep the public abreast of developments in this matter, in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings," said the Presidency. It said each of the third party applicants would receive the information they require to enable them to make their decision as it affects their own interests.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)