Left Menu

Gauteng launches 'Request A Slot' campaign to tackle licences backlog

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo presented the initiative before the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Roads and Transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:07 IST
Gauteng launches 'Request A Slot' campaign to tackle licences backlog
The committee is pleased with what seems to be efficient and innovative plans that will address the demand for renewals. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched the 'Request A Slot" campaign aimed at addressing the renewal of drivers' licences backlog.

The campaign started on Wednesday and will continue until 31 March 2022.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo presented the initiative before the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Roads and Transport. The committee is optimistic that the initiative will be of great assistance to motorists in renewing their driver's licenses.

At a special committee meeting held on Wednesday, the department shared detailed plans to deal with the backlog following the announcement by the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula on the extension of drivers' license renewals to 31 March 2022.

The committee is pleased with what seems to be efficient and innovative plans that will address the demand for renewals.

These include, amongst others, renewal facilities at selected Gautrain stations and more Driver License and Traffic Centres (DTLC) with extended operating days and hours from 7 am to 9 pm at some, with the introduction of biometric systems to accelerate efficiency in service delivery.

"This is an exciting programme which the Portfolio Committee on Roads and Transport supports. The committee will, of course, exercise its oversight role on the implementation of the different initiatives.

"The department is expected to provide regular reports and updates on this programme. This matter will be a standing item on the agenda in all our portfolio committee meetings," said Chairperson Gregory Schneemann.

The committee has encouraged Gauteng citizens to use the avenues that have been made available by the department to renew their licenses and not wait for the 11th hour.

For license renewal, motorists are advised to request a slot online on: https://online.natis.gov.za and on Android-based APP: RenewOnline_GP (to be launched soon on Google Play Store).

Motorists can also renew their driver's licenses by sending an email at: requestaslot@gauteng.gov.za or requestaslot@rtmc.co.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021