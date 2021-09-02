Left Menu

RSS to hold coordination meeting in Nagpur on Friday, likely to discuss strategy for assembly polls in 5 states

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold a two-day-long coordination meeting in Nagpur starting from tomorrow.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:04 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold a two-day-long coordination meeting in Nagpur starting from tomorrow. The RSS will do the analysis of the decisions taken in the last meeting and discuss the outline of the upcoming programmes.

Every year, a large-scale coordination meeting of the Sangh is held in September. However, since the last year, the meeting is being held in much low-profile keeping the COVID pandemic in mind. In this meeting which will begin on September 3, organisation secretaries of all organizations associated with the RSS will discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections of five states.

In the meeting held between September 3 and September 4, some national-level office bearers of the Sangh and some organization general secretaries of various organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vidya Bharati, etc. will be present. Earlier, in August, a meeting between the ministers of the RSS and the Yogi government was held. Discussions were held over the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of RSS leader Krishna Gopal.

According to Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS, there will probably be a large-scale meeting at the beginning of the next year once the COVID situation becomes normal. (ANI)

