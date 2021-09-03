Left Menu

U.S. EPA responds to report of oil spill after Ida by activating special aircraft

The Associated Press had reported the apparent oil spill on Wednesday and published aerial photos https://bit.ly/2YeT5L7. "EPA's ASPECT aircraft – the Agency's airborne real-time chemical and radiological detection, infrared and photographic imagery platform – has been activated to support the state of Louisiana.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 07:37 IST
U.S. EPA responds to report of oil spill after Ida by activating special aircraft

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment was dispatched from Texas to Louisiana to fly over an area hard hit by hurricane Ida, including a Phillips 66 refinery along the Mississippi River where an apparent oil spill was reported. The Associated Press had reported the apparent oil spill on Wednesday and published aerial photos https://bit.ly/2YeT5L7.

"EPA's ASPECT aircraft – the Agency's airborne real-time chemical and radiological detection, infrared and photographic imagery platform – has been activated to support the state of Louisiana. ASPECT will generate data on a list of priority sites identified by the state of Louisiana, which includes the Phillips 66 site", an EPA spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021