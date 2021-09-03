Left Menu

Mathura villagers protest, demand hospital after 11 deaths due to dengue-like symptoms

After 11 people died due to dengue-like fever in Kaunh village in the district, the residents on Thursday staged a protest against the chief medical officer, demanding to set up a hospital to curb the spread of viral disease in the region.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:00 IST
Villagers protesting at Kaunh village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to the official figure from the Mathura district health department, until Thursday, as many as 14 people, 12 children, have died in the last 23 days due to dengue-like or viral fever in the district. Kaunh village is the most affected village in the district.

Khem Singh, a villager, said, "Until now, there have been 11 deaths in the village. We are on hunger strike against the administration for not providing adequate facilities for our people. The administration has not done satisfactory work in our village. In the 75 years, the administration and the government have not enough so that we can trust our government hospital for medical treatment." "The government could have deployed a team from Lucknow on war-footing but no one is here. District Chief Medical Officer Rachna Gupta is in the village. The CMO is asking for a transfer from this region," he added and demanded deployment of medical teams in the village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

