Left Menu

Bheki Cele calls on police to probe into Umlazi mass killing

Cele went to the province on Thursday to visit the scenes and get a report from provincial police management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:02 IST
Bheki Cele calls on police to probe into Umlazi mass killing
The township in KwaZulu-Natal was this week rocked by a double mass murder that saw six people slain on Sunday and a further five on Tuesday evening. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to intensify and conclude the investigation into the killing of 11 people in Umlazi this week.

The township in KwaZulu-Natal was this week rocked by a double mass murder that saw six people slain on Sunday and a further five on Tuesday evening.

Cele went to the province on Thursday to visit the scenes and get a report from provincial police management.

On Sunday, 29 August 2021, six people were shot and killed at the U Section of Umlazi. Two days later, three gunmen opened fire inside a house in the W Section of the township, killing five people, with three others sustaining serious injuries.

Cele in a statement said while police are yet to make arrests on both cases, they are following up on a strong lead in the one incident, which is set to shed more light into the motive and whether or not the shootings are linked.

"Most of those killed in both these incidents, including the 14-year-old boy, were sad people at the wrong place at the wrong time, but some were unsavoury characters who were linked to criminality taking place in surrounding areas.

"A profile of one of the deceased shows he was a convicted criminal, who was arrested and handed a 12-year suspended sentence for very serious crimes, including counts of armed robbery and possession of an illegal firearm. However, police must find the killers of these 11 people, regardless of who they were and what they did."

Meanwhile, Cele commended the progress in investigations into the brutal murder of 36 people in Phoenix during the July civil unrest that rocked the KZN and Gauteng.

In total, 56 suspects have so far been arrested by the detective team deployed to the area to investigate the murders.

Further, the Minister noted the developments in the investigations into the killing of Gauteng Health department whistleblower, Babita Deokaran. Announcing the arrest of an additional two suspects, Cele commended the speed with which the team has been able to crack the case.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021