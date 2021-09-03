Nutrition gardens bringing about change in eating habits in rural Rajasthan: Official

More than 1.45 lakh ''nutrition gardens'' developed by women self-help groups in Rajasthan are bringing about a change in eating habits and nutrition level of families in rural areas, a senior state government official has said.

Unlike affluent families that do gardening as a hobby, most of these rural women have taken up the concept of ''nutrition gardening'' to supplement their income, use vacant land and save on kitchen expenses, the official said.

''The primary objective of the nutrition garden programme is to ensure nutrition for SHG members,'' said Suchi Tyagi, State Mission Director, Livelihood Projects and Self Help Groups (SHG).

The concept is being promoted by the Rajasthan Grameen Ajiveeka Vikas Parishad (Rajiveeka).

Organic seasonal vegetables are grown in the gardens. The women have acquired formal training and produce their own organic manure and pesticides.

The programme has drawn immense success, especially in the tribal areas of Dungarpur, Banswara and Udaipur districts. Using traditional skills and formal training, these women are making productive use of the otherwise vacant land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)