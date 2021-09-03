Left Menu

Andhra records 1,520 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 1,520 new COVID-19 cases and ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 1,520 new COVID-19 cases and ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday. The total death toll in the state mounted to 13,887.

As per a bulletin by the state health department's bulletin, 64,739 samples were tested in the state, in which 1,520 of them were found positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative caseload has reached 20,18,200 including 14,922 active infections.

Out of 10 deaths, 4 were registered in Krishna, three in Chittor, two in Prakasam and one in Nellore. 1,290 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recoveries to 19,89,391. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

