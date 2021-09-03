Left Menu

NIA files charge sheet against four accused in Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in NIA Special Court here against the four accused in Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case, stated an NIA press release. The investigations revealed that the charge-sheeted accused Shihabudeen, Sirajudeen, Khalid, Rajesh were part of the larger conspiracy and as per the directions of Khaja Moideen collected and handed over arms and ammunition to other accused persons in Mumbai. The arms were further used in the murder of SSI Wilson of Tamil Nadu, further stated the press release.

The case was originally registered under various sections under the Indian Penal code, Unlawful Prevention of Activities Act, at Suddaguntepalya Police Station against Mehboob Pasha and 16 others in association with Khaja Moideen accused in several cases registered in Tamil Nadu related to terrorism, and murder of Hindu leaders, formed a terrorist gang by recruiting young Muslims in South India, said the press release. They had selected Bengaluru as their base and conducted several criminal conspiracy meetings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since April 2019, further said the press release.

They had propagated the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organization, ISIS, and conspired to collect arms and explosives for murdering police officers and Hindu leaders, as per the press release. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation of the case.

Further investigation is the case is underway. (ANI)

