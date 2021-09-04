Left Menu

Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai, IMD predict moderate rain today

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 08:25 IST
Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai, IMD predict moderate rain today
visuals from Chunabhatti Eastern Express Highway. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today.

Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours. They also predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of the occasional intense spells, over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital. Parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021