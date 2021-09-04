Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana announces Rs 6 crore for Manish, Rs 4 crore for Singhraj
The Haryana government on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for gold medalist Manish Narwal and Rs 4 crore for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, according to a press release of the government.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for gold medalist Manish Narwal and Rs 4 crore for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, according to a press release of the government.
Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final here at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.
19-year-old Manish created a Paralympics record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympics Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India will win at least 15 medals including 5 golds at Tokyo Paralympics: Chef-de-Mission
Tokyo Paralympics: SAI hosts dinner for Indian contingent, gives warm send-off
Tokyo Paralympics press ahead to allow students to attend
5 athletes, 6 officials from Indian contingent to take part in Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Paralympics: Indians look to make mark in TT, powerlifting and taekwondo