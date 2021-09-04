Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana announces Rs 6 crore for Manish, Rs 4 crore for Singhraj

The Haryana government on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for gold medalist Manish Narwal and Rs 4 crore for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, according to a press release of the government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 04-09-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 11:48 IST
Manish Narwal (left) & Singhrak Adhana (right) (Pics courtesy: Screengrab via Paralympics YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final here at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

19-year-old Manish created a Paralympics record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympics Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

