Teachers should ensure that students imbibe noble spiritual ideals: Vice-President Naidu

Ahead of Teachers' Day celebrations, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that teachers should ensure that their students imbibe noble spiritual ideals of ancient Indian wisdom and take pride in the country's culture.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:46 IST
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Teachers' Day celebrations, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that teachers should ensure that their students imbibe noble spiritual ideals of ancient Indian wisdom and take pride in the country's culture. Addressing the students and teachers of Sri Aurobindo International School in Hyderabad today, the Vice-President said, "Sri Aurobindo, the great revolutionary Yogi, philosopher and poet remains an eternal source of inspiration for all. He not only kindled a strong desire for complete independence but also focused on the spiritual regeneration of the nation through his teachings of Integral Yoga."

"Let us all pledge to fight any divisive force that seeks to divide society on lines of religion, region, language, caste, creed or colour. Let us commit ourselves to further strengthening unity and harmony in our hugely diverse society," he said. The Vice President further added, "Teachers should ensure that their students imbibe noble spiritual ideals of our ancient Indian wisdom and take pride in Indian culture."

Prior to this event, Vice President Naidu inaugurated and visited the photo exhibition 'The Sacred Journey of Sri Aurobindo's Life' at Sri Aurobindo International School in Hyderabad today. Teachers' Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President and second President of independent India. He was born on September 5, 1888.

Also, Vice President Naidu is scheduled to virtually address the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama and inaugurating a new block at Sri Sharadadevi Eye Hospital and Research Centre from Hyderabad today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

