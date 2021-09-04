Left Menu

Goa CM lauds teachers for adapting to different teaching methods during COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended warm greetings to the teaching fraternity on the eve of Teachers' Day and lauded them for adapting to the teaching methods in the trying times of COVID to ensure the students face no academic hurdles despite shifts in the teaching systems.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:31 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended warm greetings to the teaching fraternity on the eve of Teachers' Day and lauded them for adapting to the teaching methods in the trying times of COVID to ensure the students face no academic hurdles despite shifts in the teaching systems. In his message, the Chief Minister said, "A teacher not only imparts knowledge but also fosters growth in the personality of the students. The teachers played a monumental role especially in the trying times of COVID, where teachers of Goa have been exceptional in adapting to the teaching methods while ensuring their students face no academic hurdles despite shifts in the teaching systems. Their efforts are truly commendable."

"On the occasion, I appeal to the teaching community of Goa, to draw inspiration from the life of Dr S Radhakrishnan and discharge their duties with a renewed sense of dedication and commitment," he said. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also extended his greetings to the teaching fraternity.

"Teaching is a noble profession. Teachers have traditionally been held in high regard and respect in our society. This is evident in the concept of Guru that characterises the Indian learning system," Pillai said in its message. "Today our country is in its 75th year of independence and Goa is celebrating its 60th year of liberation. Our country is now on the road to achieving New India, including self-reliant India. The National Education Policy - 2020 which focuses on motivation and implementation of teachers is an instrument to achieve this goal. Teachers are major stakeholders in the implementation of this new education policy", he added. (ANI)

