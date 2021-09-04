Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates shuttler Pramod Bhagat for clinching gold medal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded shuttler Pramod Bhagat for clinching a Gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
"Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience and determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.
Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)
