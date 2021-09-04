Maha: Jayant Patil visits flood-affected Aurangabad, Jalgaon areas
Maharashtra irrigation minister Jayant Patil on Saturday visited flood-affected areas in Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts and said damage assessment surveys would be completed in a couple of days after admitting that losses faced by farmers were sizable.Patil also posted a video on his social media account of him travelling on a two-wheeler for over three kilometres to reach Bhildari village in Kannad taluka here, where the sides of a lake were damaged recently during rains and had caused large scale damage to farms and crops.I have been to Chalisgaon and flood-affected areas of Kannad taluka in Aurangabad.
Maharashtra irrigation minister Jayant Patil on Saturday visited flood-affected areas in Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts and said damage assessment surveys would be completed in a couple of days after admitting that losses faced by farmers were sizable.
Patil also posted a video on his social media account of him travelling on a two-wheeler for over three kilometres to reach Bhildari village in Kannad taluka here, where the sides of a lake were damaged recently during rains and had caused large scale damage to farms and crops.
'I have been to Chalisgaon and flood-affected areas of Kannad taluka in Aurangabad. The losses are sizable. The land has been washed away, fruit plantations have been destroyed. (Damage assessment) surveys are underway and will be completed in a couple of days,'' he said.
Queried on the shifting of the office of the river linking project, Patil, while addressing a press conference, said the implementation of any project was more important than where its office is located.
