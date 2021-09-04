Left Menu

ITBP DG meets doctors, officials at Delhi's Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sanjay Arora, met the team of doctors and other officials at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:15 IST
Director General of ITBP, Sanjay Arora with army perssonel in Covid Centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sanjay Arora, met the team of doctors and other officials at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Saturday. The 650-bedded covid care facility includes more than 150 ICU beds also.

"Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP met the team of Doctors and other officials serving at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. #COVID19 #Himveers," ITBP tweeted. "Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP visited the ITBP Quarantine Centre, Chhawla Camp, New Delhi. He was briefed by the officials at the facility. #Himveers," ITBP further tweeted.

The facility was inaugurated last year after the outbreak of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

