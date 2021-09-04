Police use water canon to disperse SAD (Sanyukt) activists

Police used a water cannon on Saturday to disperse SAD (Sanyukt) activists who had gathered here to gherao the residences of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers to protest against the lathicharge on farmers recently.

The protesters led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa raised slogans against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and barricades were put to prevent the protesters from going towards the residences of the two chief ministers.

When the activists led by Dhindsa tried to force their way, the police used a water cannon and some of the protesters were detained.

Turbans of several activists fell off during the protest.

The activists were protesting against the alleged lathicharge on a group of farmers in Karnal and Monga recently.

Last month, around 10 people were injured as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal in Haryana to protest against a BJP meeting.

The Punjab Police had also resorted to baton charge to disperse farmers who allegedly tried to force their way inside the venue of an event of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Moga on Thursday.

Talking to the media, Dhindsa on Saturday said he stands firm with the farmers and added that he would continue to raise his voice in favour of farmers.

The former Punjab finance minister said the voice of peaceful protesting farmers for their rights cannot be suppressed with the use of force.

He said the SAD (Sanyukt) has always been protesting for safeguarding the farmers' rights and it would continue to do the same in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)