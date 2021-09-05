Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone of IT Department building in Bengaluru

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the office building of the Income Tax Department's office building in Karnataka's Bengaluru, according to ministry release.

05-09-2021
Nirmala Sitharaman laying foundation stone of building in Bengaluru.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the office building of the Income Tax Department's office building in Karnataka's Bengaluru, according to ministry release. Sitharaman also unveiled the foundation stone plaque at the site, the Finance Ministry said in the statement.

P C Mohan, Member of Parliament, Bangalore Central constituency, has also graced the occasion. The foundation stone laying ceremony has also been attended by Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Revenue, Government of India, J B Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT and M Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC. The upcoming office building located at plot No 4, 5 and 6, Infantry Road, Bengaluru has G+18 floors and one basement parking said the release.

The building is oriented to harness maximum natural lighting and is GRIHA rating IV compliant. The building has provision for solar panels for power generation and is designed with a Rainwater harvesting system. Recycled water will be used for gardening and a dual plumbing system. Central Air Cleaning system equipped with magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization. The building will be constructed by Bangalore Project Circle, CPWD. This state-of-the-art building consists of an exclusive public relations office to address public grievances on priority and waiting for the lounge for taxpayers. It also houses Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle-free taxpayer services. This centrally located office building is taxpayer-friendly. Design and space allocation of the building provides a congenial working environment for officers and staff of the Income Tax Department. (ANI)

