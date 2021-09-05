Left Menu

Received best gift on Teachers Day, says coach of Krishna Nagar

After the win of Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist shuttler Krishna Nagar, his coach, Yadvendra on Sunday said that there could be no greater gift than this for him on Teachers Day.

Coach of Krishna Nagar, Yadvendra (Photo/Ani). Image Credit: ANI
After the win of Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist shuttler Krishna Nagar, his coach, Yadvendra on Sunday said that there could be no greater gift than this for him on Teachers Day. "There could not have been a greater gift for me than this on Teachers' Day today. I want to thank Chief Minister and the state sports minister for encouraging and supporting the sportspersons by providing them facilities and boosting their confidence", Yadvendra told ANI.

"Not only Rajasthan but the whole nation is proud of him. He came in as a normal player, but his dedication and hard work has to lead him to achieve this", he further added. Talking to ANI, Krishna's father said," I have fallen short of words. He has made everyone proud today and made our dream come true."

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar bagged the gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games by defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match on Sunday. Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes. This is India's fifth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

