Pope hopes many countries take Afghan refugees and young are educated

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was praying that many countries take Afghan refugees and, in an apparent reference to the Taliban's past restrictions on schooling for women, said it is essential that young Afghans receive an education.

"In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them," he told hundreds of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing.

