Pope hopes many countries take Afghan refugees and young are educated
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 05-09-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was praying that many countries take Afghan refugees and, in an apparent reference to the Taliban's past restrictions on schooling for women, said it is essential that young Afghans receive an education.
"In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them," he told hundreds of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- Afghan
- Afghans
- Taliban
- St. Peter's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden thanks Qatar's emir for help in Afghanistan -White House
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan, evacuates dozens
WRAPUP 2-Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals
Pak slum township sees influx of people fleeing from Taliban rule in Afghanistan