Left Menu

Delhi teacher who provided smartphones to help over 300 students continue studies during pandemic felicitated

Delhi government on Sunday conferred state teachers' award on vice-principal of a government school for her exceptional contribution in helping poor students receive online education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:16 IST
Delhi teacher who provided smartphones to help over 300 students continue studies during pandemic felicitated
Bharti Kalra, vice-pricipal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini Sec-8 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government on Sunday conferred state teachers' award on vice-principal of a government school for her exceptional contribution in helping poor students receive online education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bharti Kalra, vice-principal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector-8, collected 321 smartphones through her family and friends that enabled students to attend online classes.

Speaking to ANI, Kalra said that she was surprised at being nominated for the award as she had not applied for it. "I'm truly humbled for receiving this award on the teachers' day. Whatever I have done, I did it as my duty. But receiving an award is a whole different feeling," she stated. On being asked about her initiative during the pandemic, she recounted that many students of her school couldn't attend online classes as they did not have laptops, tablets or smartphones. "I felt so helpless at that time. Then, one of our students lost his father due to Covid. I couldn't possibly ask him to buy a smartphone during that time," she said.

"Somehow, I gave him a smartphone myself. But I realised that it was not the solution as many kids were facing problems in taking online classes. Then we came up with an idea and all the teachers of our school started contacting their friends and acquaintances on WhatsApp and told them about the problems these kids were facing during the pandemic," she added. Kalra recalls that it was a difficult task to convince people in the beginning but slowly many people helped them in their endeavour. "It started with hardly three or four phones, but we kept on trying. I didn't expect it will become such a huge movement," she added.

The vice-principal informed that the school also provided worksheets to kids who couldn't take online classes and continuously encouraged them to keep studying during the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021