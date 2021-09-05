Left Menu

Man held for killing his brother-in-law in Delhi's Narela

A man has been arrested allegedly for murdering his brother-in-law, who is a 16-year-old minor, in the Narela Industrial area, the police informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:26 IST
Man held for killing his brother-in-law in Delhi's Narela
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested allegedly for murdering his brother-in-law, who is a 16-year-old minor, in the Narela Industrial area, the police informed on Sunday. As per the official release, the accused has been identified as Vikas.

The police recovered one hammer, one motorcycle, key of room and clothes worn by Vikas that was used in the commission of the offence. "On reaching the spot where the incident took place, bloodstains were found inside the house. As per the statement of the father of the deceased, the incident took place on the late afternoon of September 3 when the deceased was alone at home as all the other members of the family had gone to their work," the police said.

Accordingly, on the statement of the complainant, an FIR was registered. During the course of the investigation, Vikas's behaviour was found suspicious to the investigating team and showed discrepancies in his statements, the police informed.

"As per Vikas' statements to police, he allegedly tried to touch the deceased's sister inappropriately following which the deceased attacked Vikas. After a brutal fight, Vikas allegedly murdered him," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021