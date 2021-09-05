Left Menu

UP ranks second across country in ease of doing business, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh ranks second across the country in ease of doing business, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 23:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh ranks second across the country in ease of doing business, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. "Within 3-4 years, from the fourth rank, Uttar Pradesh rose up to second in position in ease of doing business in the country," said the Chief Minister while addressing the Prabudh Sammelan at Banaras Hindu University's Chanakya hall today.

He also expressed confidence in increasing the state's per capita income to more than the country's average within next five years. I believe that within the next five years, per capita income of Uttar Pradesh will be more than per capita income of the country. Nobody should doubt this," he said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 management in the state, he said that Uttar Pradesh has the capacity to conduct as many as 4 lakh tests per day. "Uttar Pradesh government has established 555 oxygen plants in various hospitals across the state," he added.

The Chief Minister further said, "The leadership at that time had opposed the construction of Somnath temple whereas today's leadership has overcome the five centuries wait by undertaking construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya." Earlier today, Adityanath took stock of the flood situation in the state and disbursed several relief packages for people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

