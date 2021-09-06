Assam: 321 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours

Assam reported 321 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. During the same duration, 372 people recovered from the infection while 6 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are currently 4,999 active Covid cases in the state, the bulletin says. A total of 5,91,980 Covid cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 5,79,935 have recovered from the infection while 5,699 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

Also Read: Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)