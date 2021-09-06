Left Menu

Assam: 321 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours

Assam reported 321 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

Assam reported 321 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. During the same duration, 372 people recovered from the infection while 6 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are currently 4,999 active Covid cases in the state, the bulletin says. A total of 5,91,980 Covid cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 5,79,935 have recovered from the infection while 5,699 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

