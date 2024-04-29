Delhi HC seeks response of police on a plea of IM's co-founder seeking statutory bail in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court has called for a status report from Delhi police on a plea moved by an accused Abdul Subhan Qureshi seeking statutory bail in a UAPA case. As per Delhi police, he was the editor of a publication at SIMI. He was one of the co-founders of Indian Mujahideen (IM). He sought bail on the ground that he has undergone a period of incarceration of 4 years and 10 months. Around 40 cases were registered against him and was arrested in this case in June 2019.

A division bench comprising justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain issued notice to Delhi police and called for a status report on the petition moved by Abdul Subhan Qureshi. The matter has been listed on May 10 for further hearing.

Advocate Prashant Prakash appeared for the petitioner. He submitted that the petitioner has been in custody for the last 4 years and 10 months. The offence for which he has been charged with have a maximum punishment of five years. The petition was opposed by the prosecutor for the state. He is one of the alleged co-founders of Indian Mujahideen and used to be called Osama Bin Laden of India. His bail plea was dismissed by the trial court in December 2023 in view of gravity of offences and his previous conduct. He is accused in a case lodged in 2021 and was arrested in this case after his arrest in another case in 2018.

He has been charged under sections 153 A, 153B read with 120 B of IPC and sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was a member of SIMI. The organisation was banned by the Central Government in 2001. (ANI)

