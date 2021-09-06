Left Menu

Expert suggests zero industrial discharge, maintenance of flow for cleaner Yamuna in Delhi

In order to pave way for a cleaner Yamuna river in Delhi, the experts have suggested stopping the discharge of industrial pollutants in the river and maintain its flow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 04:02 IST
Expert suggests zero industrial discharge, maintenance of flow for cleaner Yamuna in Delhi
A thick foam of froth has polluted the River Yamuna. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to pave way for a cleaner Yamuna river in Delhi, the experts have suggested stopping the discharge of industrial pollutants in the river and maintain its flow. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Mishra, the Convener of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan said "It seems our decision-makers could not understand the river Yamuna and that is why they keep changing the goal post on it. If we talk about Yamuna Action Plan, then as per that plan, the river should have been rejuvenated by 2001. Later the National Green Tribunal also gave an order to rejuvenate the river by 2017 at any cost, but it never happened. Now DPCC reported that the Yamuna cannot be rejuvenated even by 2023."

He said that the goal of cleaning could not be achieved till there was dependence on only the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The former IFS officer added, "The Yamuna anyway cleaned itself in March-April last year when there was a lockdown and there was no discharge of industrial pollutants and it rained good enough. So the river itself shows that all it needs is the maintenance of its environmental flow and no discharge of industrial pollutants".

Pawan Kumar Thakur, the operator at the site, told ANI that there is no permission for immersion and challans were issued if any immersion was found. "We don't allow any sort of immersion of idols and materials used for worships. We issue a fine for that. We capture the number plate of vehicles of defaulters and the immersion of materials on camera," Thakur said.

He also added that over the past few months, there is improvement in the cleanliness of the river. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021