MP Education Min proposes to rename post of 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities

The name of the Vice Chancellor's post, which is currently being called, 'Kulpati' would be renamed as 'Kulguru' in the state universities, said Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:13 IST
MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The name of the Vice Chancellor's post, which is currently being called, 'Kulpati' would be renamed as 'Kulguru' in the state universities, said Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday. "As compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people. I urge the Vice Chancellors to consider the name," Yadav said.

Further, he said that the department has considered the change and is proceeding towards the same. "This matter will go to the cabinet. If everyone's approval is given, this name will be implemented," he added. (ANI)

