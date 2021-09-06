Vegetables price

Following are vegetable prices quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee: Rates per quintal.

Cauliflower 500-4000, Brinjal 200-2000, Tomato 200-1800, Bitter Gourd 500-2400, Bottle Gourd 200-2000, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilli 400-3000, Banana green 1000-4000, Beans 900-4800, Green Ginger 500-4000, Carrot 1000-4800, Cabbage 100-3000, Ladies Finger 400-4400, Snakegourd 100-2200, Beetroot 500-2200, Cucumber 350-3000, Ridge Gourd 500-2200, Radish 200-2000, Capsicum 800-2600, Drumstick 500-5000, Sweet Pumpkin 100-1600, Knoll Khol 300-2400, Lime 400-4500.

