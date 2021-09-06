Left Menu

Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices

Shares in Norsk Hydro and other aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns about supply. Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in more than 13 years, while Rusal in Moscow jumped more than 4% to its highest on record. "Earlier unrest in Guinea didn't affect exports of bauxite significantly.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:33 IST
Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Shares in Norsk Hydro and other aluminum stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns about supply.

Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in more than 13 years, while Rusal in Moscow jumped more than 4% to its highest on record. Aluminum prices rose to their highest in more than a decade on fears of disruption to Guinea's mining of bauxite, the mineral used in the production of the lightweight metal.

Norway's Norsk Hydro, itself a major bauxite producer from mines in Brazil, said it was monitoring the situation. "Earlier unrest in Guinea didn't affect exports of bauxite significantly. We are following the situation closely," a Hydro spokesperson told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021