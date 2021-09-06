Left Menu

SA calls for immediate release of President of Guinea Condé

Government further called on the soldiers/military to exercise total restraint and refrain from political interference.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:48 IST
“In addition, South Africa urges all political actors and civil society to engage in meaningful dialogue in order to resolve the current political challenges facing the country,” said DIRCO on Monday. Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government has noted with great concern the ongoing political and security situation in the Republic of Guinea following an apparent coup de 'tat at the weekend.

In a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the South African Government called for the "immediate release" of Prof Alpha Condé, the President of Guinea "unharmed and the African Union to actively intervene to ensure a speedy return to stability".

"In addition, South Africa urges all political actors and civil society to engage in meaningful dialogue in order to resolve the current political challenges facing the country," said DIRCO on Monday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

