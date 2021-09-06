Left Menu

29 trainee IAS officers of J-K in Dehradun to study work under Smart City project

A team of 29 trainee IAS officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service is in Dehradun and studying the work being carried out under the Dehradun Smart City project.

A team of 29 trainee IAS officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service is in Dehradun and studying the work being carried out under the Dehradun Smart City project. "Today, an interactive session was held with officers on works done by Dehradun Smart City Limited (DSCL)," said DSCL CEO R Rajesh Kumar.

IAS NP Singh, a trainee of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, who is currently posted as Secretary Forest, said today that an initiative has been taken by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in this regard on the instructions of the Government of India. The interaction program is for a duration of two weeks.

Dehradun Smart City CEO and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that this meeting has been held to promote 'Good Governance' at the National Center for Good Governance organization under Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy Mussoorie. He said that an interactive session has been held with 29 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, in which work is being done for promoting Smart City Dehradun.

Smart City CEO said that during this time, the officers of Jammu and Kashmir also gave some suggestions and apprised them about the situation. The officers have had a good experience, he said. R Rajesh Kumar said that such a tour of the officers of Jammu and Kashmir has started with the interaction of Dehradun Smart City, he said that undoubtedly these officers will get good experience. (ANI)

