VST Tillers Tractors enters Southern Africa
- Country:
- India
VST Tillers Tractors, one of India's leading farm equipment manufacturers, has launched the VST range of tractors and power tillers in Southern Africa. ccccThe company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group) for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Zambia.
The range extends from 18 HP (13.3 KW) 4WD to 50 HP (37.28 KW) tractors and small farm mechanisation implements like, power weeders, power reapers and power tillers ranging from 5 HP (3.7 KW) to 16 HP (11.8 KW), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
CEO of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Antony Cherukara, said: ''Farm holding in most of the Southern African countries is dominated by small and marginal farmers, thereby making these small farm mechanisation technologies a very relevant option''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa aims to bring pilot carbon capture project online in 2023
Threats against Indians in South Africa do exist, but government doing all it can to counter this: Ela Gandhi
Cricket-Sri Lanka series gives South Africa perfect preparation for World Cup
Cricket-South Africa coach Boucher apologises for racist behaviour during playing days
Threats against Indians in South Africa do exist, but government doing all it can to counter this: Ela Gandhi