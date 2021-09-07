Left Menu

VST Tillers Tractors enters Southern Africa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:13 IST
VST Tillers Tractors enters Southern Africa
  • Country:
  • India

VST Tillers Tractors, one of India's leading farm equipment manufacturers, has launched the VST range of tractors and power tillers in Southern Africa. ccccThe company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group) for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Zambia.

The range extends from 18 HP (13.3 KW) 4WD to 50 HP (37.28 KW) tractors and small farm mechanisation implements like, power weeders, power reapers and power tillers ranging from 5 HP (3.7 KW) to 16 HP (11.8 KW), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

CEO of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Antony Cherukara, said: ''Farm holding in most of the Southern African countries is dominated by small and marginal farmers, thereby making these small farm mechanisation technologies a very relevant option''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021